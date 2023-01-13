Wolves defender Toti Gomes on Morgan Gibbs-White incident: He wanted to fight me

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper attempts to intervene as tempers flare between players following a penalty shoot-out. The Football Association is reviewing the mass brawl between Nottingham Forest and Wolves at the end of their Carabao Cup quarter-final, the PA news agency understands. Issue date: Thursday January 12, 2023.

Gibbs-White, who left Wolves for Forest in the summer put his fingers in his ears at the travelling fans after he netted his spot kick in the game.

And then following Forest's penalty win, an altercation on the pitch occurred involving a number of players.

Gomes tried to split up what was happening and revealed that Gibbs-White wanted to fight him - but has explained that they are 'all friends again'.

He said: "I went there to separate and he [Gibbs-White] wanted to fight with me. I don’t know why because I didn’t want to fight with him.

“I didn’t understand why, but then many people came. I don’t know why because we know each other and I wouldn’t fight with him, I just wanted to separate.

“But it calmed down and we’re all friends again.”

Wolves can put the cup behind them now and focus on dragging themselves out of Premier League danger - starting with West Ham on Saturday.

Gomes has praised the impact of manager Julen Lopetegui as recent results have improved - and insists the players just need to keep fighting through what is going to be a difficult period.

He said: "Everybody is working hard for the same objective. For the coach, we are listening for what he wants us to do every match and this is the way we need to go for every match.