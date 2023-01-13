Wolves complete £9m Mario Lemina deal

Mario Lemina (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 29-year-old arrives on a two-and-a-half year contract, with the option of another year, and gives Wolves strength in depth in midfield.

Wolves were also keen on adding Premier League experience to their squad this month, and the former Southampton and Fulham player fits the bill for what they were looking for.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs spoke of his delight at securing the club's 'number one target' in that position.

"He’s one we’ve been working on for about a month," said Hobbs.

I talked at the start of the window about getting signings done early, and he was one of those players, but when you’re taking arguably someone’s best player, certainly before the World Cup, and the manager doesn’t want to lose him, you have to understand it can take a bit of time – you can’t necessarily work to your timeline.

"The appetite for the player has never gone and we’re really happy to finally get the deal done. Mario has been great throughout the process.

"He was our number one target for that position, so it’s always pleasing to get it sorted."

Lemina fits the profile of player Julen Lopetegui has been looking for and will be an important part of the squad as Wolves look to move clear of the relegation zone.

"He’s something different. High physicality, great across the pitch and has technical ability too.

"He’ll give us a bit of bite, a bit of aggressiveness in the middle of the pitch. He’ll offer us something we haven’t had as much in one player"

Wolves are also closing in on two more midfield additions, as they look to complete deals for Pablo Sarabia and Joao Gomes.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Sarabia, 30, is an attacking midfielder or winger and will add more forward options, while 21-year-old Gomes is one of the brightest talents in Brazil and has impressed for Flamengo. Wolves hope to complete those two signings in the coming days.