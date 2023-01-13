Julen Lopetegui: Mario Lemina signing can help Wolves improve

Mario Lemina. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The 29-year-old arrives in a deal worth just under £9million and adds Premier League experience, after previously playing for Southampton and Fulham.

Wolves have been keen to sign a midfielder after losing Boubacar Traore to a groin injury for two months and Lopetegui is pleased with Lemina's arrival.

"We have a big problem in this position because we lost Bouba, so we needed players in this position," the head coach said.

"Mario is a good player, we know him and he wants to be here.

"He knows the English league and I think he has the profile to be a good player for us. That's why he's here and of course I wish him all the best.

"He can be a very complete player with and without the ball. He's a strong player and knows his job. With the ball he is technical and understands the play.

"We've never worked together and now I'll know more about him and of course he'll know more about us.

"He has the profile to help us to improve and our performances in the next matches.

"In front of us we have a hard task and we have to be ready. The transfer window is open, so we have to take advantage, because we have few players in this position. We have to balance this situation."

When asked if Lemina could play against West Ham tomorrow, Lopetegui added: "He is ready to start in the squad list, maybe, but we are going to take a decision in two hours."

Meanwhile, Wolves are putting the final touches on a deal to bring Pablo Sarabia to the club.

The 30-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, is set to arrive on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, in a move that could be tied up this weekend or early next week.

Wolves' move for 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo could also be finalised in the coming days, as Wolves make additions in the middle of the park.

Finally, Wolves have made an offer to buy Craig Dawson, but West Ham are yet to accept it.

Hammers boss David Moyes said: “We’ve had an offer from Wolves, we’ve not accepted it and that’s as much as I can tell you.”