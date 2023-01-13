Former Wolves man Christophe Berra handed Livingston coaching role

“I knew Christophe to say ‘hello’ to and I’d bumped into him a couple of times and I know a lot of people like Craig Levein, John McGlynn and Craig Halkett who have a close relationship with him,” said the Lions boss. “He sent me a wee text when it came out that Marv had left (to indicate interest in the vacancy) but Christophe was always in the back of my mind anyway. I had a wee chat with him and he’s happy to come in until the end of the season and we’ll see how we get on.