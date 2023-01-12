Morgan Gibbs-White: I just had to leave Wolves

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates following the penalty shoot-out of the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Wednesday January 11, 2023.

The midfielder, 22, left Wolves in the summer to join newly promoted Nottingham Forest for a fee of £25 million - potentially rising to £42.5 million.

He turned out 88 times for Wolves - but speaking ahead of Forest's penalty shootout win against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Gibbs-White explained how there was 'no end goal' at Molineux.

The former England under 21 international also touched on his large transfer fee - and how it has taken pressure off him at the City Ground.

He said: "You can get carried away when you are young. I made my debut at 16 and then got all those comments after the Chelsea game, so I matured quickly. I learned you don’t get everything immediately.

"I started the Chelsea game and then for the next match I was on the bench. You need to give young players confidence to show what they are about. That is why I didn’t see a future at Wolves any more. There was no end goal for me there. I needed a new start and Forest is the perfect club for me.

"If anything, the fee has taken pressure off me

"It brings more eyes my way and people can see what I produce on the pitch. It’s not an overnight thing at Forest. You can’t expect to sign 20-odd players and have it all gel straight away. It’s going to take time but when it does click, it could be a really good place.

"The new contract for the manager was massive. It made us believe the owners believed in the manager, so we believe in him even more. Hopefully we will turn things around in the second half of the season. I’ve seen the pathway the owners want to go down and it looks bright."

Gibbs-White netted a spot kick in Forest's shootout win over Wolves at the City Ground - before turning to the Wolves fans and putting his fingers in his ears.

Then later in the shootout Matheus Cunha did the same celebration in front of the former Wolves man - prompted an incident on the field at the end of the penalty shootout.