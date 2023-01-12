Julen Lopetegui: Wolves should have had a clear penalty at Forest

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

With the game locked at 1-1 and Wolves pushing for a winner, Matheus Nunes was caught on the heel by Emmanuel Dennis, forcing his boot and shinpad to fly off.

However, referee Graham Scott waved away the appeals before Forest went on to win on penalties, and Lopetegui feels Wolves were once again on the wrong end of a bad refereeing decision.

He said: “We are disappointed because we wanted to go into the semi-finals. We fought a lot and had more chances than Nottingham, but this is about goals and they scored one goal in the first half and I don't remember another chance, but we had two or three clear ones.

"We didn't score and the second half is more difficult because they closed up a lot and wanted to play on the counter attack. They are strong in that way. We had to bring players on and we scored one good goal.

“With 10 minutes left we have suffered a very disappointing action. It was very clear. Matheus Nunes went to control the ball and he didn’t allow him to do it. It is very clear, we have seen the image. Maybe I will have to review my knowledge of the rules. Maybe they are different. It was very clear.

“We have to accept it. The referee is the one who has the power to say yes or no. They don’t have VAR today, it was a pity for us.”

Former Wolves player Morgan Gibbs-White taunted the travelling fans when he scored his penalty and when Forest won the shoot-out, before a melee between the Forest player, Matheus Cunha, Toti Gomes and Adama Traore ensued.