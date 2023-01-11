Wolves close in on deal for midfielder Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina in action for Fulham against West Brom

The 29-year-old's current club Nice have been in talks with Wolves over a potential move - which have now advanced ahead of a possible £10 million deal.

The midfielder, who has played 74 times in the Premier League, has been linked with a move to Molineux throughout the window.

And it comes as Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has repeatedly talked off his plan to add to the midfield options he has available.

That desire will only grow with the news Boubacar Traore is expected to be out for up to two months after picking up an injury against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Lemina would add to Lopetegui's options and bring with him considerable Premier League pedigree.

His career back in France with Lorient before spells with Marseille and Juventus.