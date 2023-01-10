Dave Edwards: Wolves showing some promising signs of revival

Daniel Podence (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Wolves are in a good place confidence-wise at the moment.

I was at Villa Park last Wednesday, and that first-half performance was excellent, possibly the best 45 minutes I have seen from Wolves in a very long time.

They are moving in the right direction, but at the same time, they do need those points on the board.

If they can get themselves three or four points outside of that relegation zone, they will kick on, and we will all be thinking – what were we worried about?

But at this moment, we are firmly in the midst of a relegation battle, so it is points which are important, and they did get one against Villa.

In that first half, Wolves kept the ball so well and moved it from side to side quickly, creating some good opportunities.

The goal from Daniel Podence was great link-up play down the right side and then an excellent finish from him.

There were lots of moments like that in that opening 45 minutes, they should have gone in two or three up, that would perhaps be the only disappointment.

And the game flipped in the second half, you always felt Villa would have a big reaction, and the main reason that Wolves struggled was Daniel Podence going off with a knock, he is one of the last players you want to get injured right now.

Losing him meant it changed the way they played, without him, they struggled to sustain any attacks.

With Adama Traore, you get the ball to him, and he either does something magical, or he gives the ball away, and the game ends up becoming a bit of a basketball match.

Wolves ended up having to defend, and they did it well apart from on two occasions when they got caught out from balls over the top, and Jose Sa made a mistake.

But all in all, it was a really good point for Wolves.

And then at Anfield, with a much-changed team, you never know how that is going to go, especially as Liverpool went very strong.

Gonçalo Guedes played very well off Raul Jimenez – and everyone is just looking a little bit sharper.

Joe Hodge did really well coming into that midfield, and all the defenders were excellent, Wolves deserved to get at least a draw.

Everyone knows both the VAR decisions were really poor, I don’t want to talk about it too much because it has been covered a lot.

The rule that says Salah is onside is perhaps the most ridiculous rule in football at the moment, he should always be offside in that instance.

And the winner at the end.

There are too many things going on there to sum it up in a column – everyone will see from the camera angles that Nunes was onside.

So Wolves will be really disappointed as it feels like they have been robbed a little bit.

These decisions were just ridiculous, and it will feel more like a moral victory than anything else, the team and the manager need to take confidence from the game, they had a good game plan which worked.

The worst thing about the result is it means another game, which is one thing Wolves do not need at the moment.