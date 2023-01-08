FA Cup: Liverpool 2 Wolves 2 – Player ratings

Hwang Hee Chan scores (Getty)

Matija Sarkic - 7

The goalkeeper was not at fault for either goal and did fairly well. His distribution is an area to improve.

Dexter Lembikisa - 8

Although he switched off for Nunez’s goal, Lembikisa can be proud of his first senior start. The 19-year-old was solid in both defence and attack.

Nathan Collins - 7

Collins is now finding some consistency in his performances. Unfortunately one poor pass did lead to Nunez’s goal, but overall he was commanding.

Toti Gomes - 8

Toti’s error for Salah’s goal was compounded by the poor laws of the game, but his performance as a whole was excellent. He won everything in the air and is a superb athlete.

Jonny Castro Otto - 7

For a player who has struggled all season, Jonny looked far more composed against Liverpool. After a shaky first 10 minutes, he settled and defended well.

Adama Traore - 7

Adama was used perfectly on the counter-attack and had a good impact for Wolves.

Ruben Neves - 7

Neves gave the ball away a lot in the early stages but once he got the ball down he began to dictate play.

Joe Hodge - 8

The young midfielder battled hard and pushed Wolves on with his intensity and pressure. For a diminutive player, he plays with a big heart and is also technically gifted.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Playing on the left wing, Ait-Nouri looked comfortable and dangerous. He tired in the end, but did well.

Goncalo Guedes - 7

Guedes was sharp for the goal and worked hard, but was quieter in the second half.

Raul Jimenez - 7

The striker looked the most sharp he has for some time but did squander a few good chances.

Substitutes

Matheus Nunes (for Neves, 63), 7, Hwang Hee-chan (for Guedes, 63), 8, Matheus Cunha (for Jimenez, 63), 7, Nelson Semedo (for Lembikisa, 68), 7, Hugo Bueno (for Ait-Nouri, 73).