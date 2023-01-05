Julen Lopetegui: Wolves can take positives from derby draw

Julen Lopetegui and Nathan Collins (Getty)

Lopetegui’s men took the lead early through Daniel Podence and looked to be heading out of the Premier League relegation zone until Danny Ings pounced to level for their rivals with 12 minutes remaining.

Leon Bailey missed an open goal for the hosts in the final minute of stoppage time but Lopetegui found both frustration – and encouragement in the result.

Wolves have taken three points from the Spaniard’s first three league matches in charge and he said: “We're a little bit disappointed but it's a good thing for us.

“We are improving, believing more in ourselves and to be ready for a long and hard race. We have to be ready to arrive in the last minute, believe in ourselves, knowing we are going to have a lot of difficulties but step by step we are going to continue improving.”

Podence will be assessed after being forced off at the break through injury.

"We had the control for 60 minutes, but at half time we lost Podence and without the ball we felt tired and had less control,” said Lopetegui.

"He has been very, very important. I hope it's a little injury but we have to wait for the tests.