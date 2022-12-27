Everton 1 Wolves 2 – Player ratings

Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates his winner (Getty)

Jose Sa - 7

Sa made a huge save in the first half when the game was locked at 1-1 and did well overall, despite a few nervy moments coming for crosses.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo was better than last week, but still seems short on confidence. He did, however, get into some good attacking areas.

Nathan Collins - 6

A mistake-ridden first half was followed by a more composed second half. More needed, still.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman was very similar to Collins. He had good moments, but they were overshadowed by poor decisions that could have cost Wolves.

Hugo Bueno - 6

Bueno did well when he found space in attack, but looked more uncomfortable than usual in defence.

Ruben Neves - 7

A proper leader – Neves marshalled in midfield and kept Wolves ticking.

Joe Hodge - 6

Hodge works exceptionally hard and puts his body on the line. He won the ball well at times, but still has work to do as he gains more experience.

Joao Moutinho - 6

In a different role, as a number 10, Moutinho linked up with Costa occasionally but his abilities did not suit the position.

Daniel Podence - 8

Without a doubt, Podence was Wolves’ stand-out performer. In what was probably his best performance of the season so far, the forward looked dangerous at every turn, looked after the ball well and took his goal expertly.

Diego Costa - 6

Costa worked hard but is still off the pace for the Premier League.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Unfortunately, Hwang never got into the game and was very quiet throughout. He did not take his momentum from the Gillingham game into this one.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Bueno, 59) 7, Adama Traore (for Hwang, 59) 7, Matheus Nunes (for Hodge, 59) 7, Goncalo Guedes (for Podence, 72), Toti Gomes (for Moutinho, 78).