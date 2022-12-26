Everton v Wolves preview: Julen Lopetegui straight into big challenges at the bottom

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The festive clash at Goodison Park is a huge one in the relegation battle forming in the top flight.

Coming back from the World Cup break, Wolves sit bottom of the table on 10 points, while Everton are four points ahead in 17th.

A win for Wolves would go a long way to keeping them close to those clubs in danger, but in many respects Wolves must simply avoid defeat at all costs.

The Carabao Cup win over Gillingham on Tuesday was less than convincing, and Lopetegui is aware of the monumental task ahead of him.

“For me, it’s a very big challenge,” he said. “To help the club get out of relegation will be a very hard task, of course.

“The only way I know, is to put the focus, 100 per cent, on each match. We only look at the next match and translate that feeling to the players. We must do our best in our daily work and put the focus on the next match.”

Lopetegui had the whole World Cup break to prepare for Wolves’ return to action, and learn more about his players.

Part of that has been to get across his ideas and implement his style, while the head coach believes learning about the players as people has also been crucial.

“They are working very, very hard with a big focus and concentration,” Lopetegui added. “They’re trying to understand what we want to do. In the match against Birmingham, and in Spain against Empoli and Cadiz, we re going step by step and they will understand it more.

“In the same way, we will understand more about them. We have to improve in the next matches.

“Step by step, we are knowing more about their characters. It’s important. If you see a player but don’t know him, it’s very important to know the character.

“At the moment, we are happy with their commitment. They want to improve every day and we are happy.

“Now, we want to see it in the matches. In the daily work, it’s happy and good, but we must start (doing it) in the important tests.

“We will then know more about their characters. Big characters always show up in the big moments.”

A number of players will be hoping to force their way into the side against Everton, after making an impact off the bench against Gillingham.

Matheus Nunes and Hwang Hee-chan both did well and will be hoping to trump their underperforming team-mates.

Rayan Ait-Nouri played slightly further forward and scored, but will face stiff competition against the impressive Hugo Bueno.