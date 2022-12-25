Exclusive: Wolves target January goalkeeper signing

Matija Sarkic (front) and Jose Sa (Getty)

Since Sa arrived in the summer of 2021, the 29-year-old has been a mainstay in the Wolves starting XI.

John Ruddy’s departure this summer left a gap in the squad and Matija Sarkic, who had impressed on loan at Birmingham, signed a new three-year deal and officially became the number two behind Sa.

The 25-year-old has only played twice this season and it is understood he will move on in January if Wolves can secure a replacement.

The club are targeting a goalkeeper signing in the New Year to offer more competition to Sa, but are also prepared to bring in another number two this winter before then bringing in another goalkeeper in the summer that could offer even more competition to the number one.

Sarkic was overlooked for the Carabao Cup game with Gillingham last week, as Sa was offered the chance to play after not making an appearance for Portugal at the World Cup.

As a result, Sarkic is likely to be allowed to leave this winter in a loan or permanent deal.

However, a new goalkeeper is not Wolves’ priority in January, as they target more outfield signings to help the club move away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The loan signing of Matheus Cunha, which will become a £43million record transfer in the summer, was just the start of Wolves’ business.

The club are aiming to bring in a handful of new faces, as they target a centre-back, right-back and midfielder – as well as another goalkeeper.