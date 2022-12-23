Wolves target Aaron Wan-Bissaka ‘has a future a Manchester United’

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action for Manchester United Burnley (Adam Davy/PA).

Wan-Bissaka came into the starting line-up, with Diogo Dalot unavailable, as United returned to action after the World Cup with a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Burnley at Old Trafford.

And he set up the first goal in a 2-0 win, stretching to connect with Bruno Fernandes’ pass and tee up Christian Eriksen in the 27th minute.

Wan-Bissaka, who has had injury and illness issues, had featured only once before that this season, as a late substitute back in August.

That has alerted other clubs to the defender with the 25-year-old understood to be high on Wolves’ tramsfer window wishlist for next month.

United boss Ten Hag was asked after the Burnley match if Wan-Bissaka had a future in his squad, and he said: “It’s clear, he has a future.

“He had some good years here at Man United, but from the start this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries. From the restart on, he’s fit, he could train with the team, and you see him progressing. His fitness level is getting better, his performance level is getting better and I’m really happy with his performance (against Burnley).

“If you then give an assist, especially the way he gave an assist, his movement in the right moment, the timing, great pass of course from Bruno, but the assist is great... So I’m happy with his performance, he did good.”

In what was also their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club, United doubled their advantage 12 minutes into the second half through an excellent solo effort from Marcus Rashford, who was able to burst forward with the ball from his own half to the visitors’ box, where he drilled it past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.