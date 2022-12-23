Wolves break transfer record with £43million Matheus Cunha signing

Matheus Cunha (PA)

The Atletico Madrid forward flew in on Wednesday to complete his medical ahead of his imminent announcement as the first signing of the Lopetegui era.

Cunha arrives initially on loan, but clauses in the deal will make it a permanent move in the summer for a final fee of around £43million, which eclipses the Matheus Nunes transfer from the summer.

The 23-year-old is currently training alone at Compton and will begin work with his new team-mates once the deal officially goes through in January.

Lopetegui said: “It is clear that he is going to be with us, but it will happen once the market is open. He is going to be our player.

“He’s a good player, I know him. I think he’s a good signing for us, for the present and also for the future.

“He is a very complete forward. He has a good condition, good skills. Not only technically, but physically. In the Premier League you have to be a very complete forward to survive. I think he has the profile to play here for a lot of years and we will help him develop his strengths in the future.”

Meanwhile, Everton boss Frank Lampard has said he would ‘love’ to make Conor Coady’s loan from Wolves permanent.

The defender cannot face his parent club on Boxing Day, but Everton have a £4.5million option to buy him. Lampard said: “Conor has been brilliant since he’s been here in every possible way so I and we would love to make that permanent at some point.