Rayan Ait-Nouri on Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui: He's a very good manager

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Rayan Ait-Nouri has described new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui as a 'very good manager' with the Spaniard preparing to make his Premier League bow on Boxing Day.

Rayan Ait Nouri (Getty)
Lopetegui took charge of his first game in the Molineux dugout on Tuesday - as Wolves beat Gillingham to move into the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

His first game came six weeks after he was handed the Wolves reigns due to the World Cup break - and now all eyes are on his Premier League debut at Goodison Park against Everton on Boxing Day.

Ait-Nouri, who scored in the win over Gillingham, believes Wolves have a 'very good manager' on their hands and is excited to get back to Premier League action under his new boss.

He said: "He said the team is good. We need to work hard and to continue for the rest of the season. He’s a very good manager, I’m happy with him.

“It was very important. It was the first game, we need confidence, and it’s good for the team. I’m excited for the Premier League now, we will work hard this week to prepare for the game and we hope to get a good result at Everton.”

The left-back, who has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, fired home Wolves' second in the 2-0 win over Gillingham on Tuesday - his first strike of the campaign.

He was happy to get off the mark and believes the cup win can give Wolves a big boost after their poor first opening to the season.

The Frenchman added: "I was very happy. It was my first goal of the season, and it’s good for the team, so I’m very happy. ‘Chan’ [Hee Chan Hwang] crossed and I received the ball on my right foot, but I shot with my left foot, and it was very good for me and the team. It’s better, I’m left footed, and I shot with it, so I scored and I’m very happy.

“The win was good for the team and the atmosphere. It’s very good for the team, we go to the next round, and we will work together for the next game.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

