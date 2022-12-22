Attitude is key for Wolves in fight to climb table says Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Gillingham at Molineux on December 20, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves returned to competitive action following the World Cup break with a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Julen Lopetegui's men, who are four points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, are now preparing to take on Everton in the first Premier League game since the break on Boxing Day.

And Neves, who recently returned from a World Cup campaign with Portugal, believes having the right attitude will be one of the key components needed to drag Wolves up the table.

When talking about the different roles he has played at Wolves, he said: "I played in a lot of different ways here, even with Nuno I changed the way I play a lot, and with Bruno as well I changed from a six to a double in the midfield. I’m used to doing everything, I just want to help the team.

“I think the formation is not important at the moment, the most important is our attitude, the way want to play. It doesn’t matter how we play, or who plays, because everyone is ready.”

Prior to the World Cup break, Wolves won just two of their opening 15 Premier League games of the season.

One of the main reasons for their struggling start has been in the forward department - having hit the back of the net on just eight occasions all season.

Despite their rocky start which has left them rooted to the foot of the table, Neves insisted everyone has been giving their maximum throughout the campaign.

He also explained how the World Cup break has been ideal for the players and new boss Lopetegui to put plans in place to move Wolves up the table.

He added: "Everyone is here to help us. Since the beginning of the season, everyone gave their maximum to help the club. Of course, we were struggling before the World Cup, but that’s finished now, the break was really good for us, we were able to work a big amount without any official matches, so it was good for us.