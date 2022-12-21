Matheus Cunha flies in to complete Wolves loan move

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (back to camera) and Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha (PA)

The Atletico Madrid forward arrived this afternoon for his medical, which is expected to continue tomorrow (Thursday) as all parties aim to get the deal wrapped up.

He will join Wolves on-loan until the end of the season, but clauses in the deal will see him join the club permanently next summer for £40million.

Those clauses are set to be triggered as a formality, and Wolves will consider him their player.

Once the medical is complete and the contracts are signed, Wolves hope to announce the deal in the coming days.

Cunha will become Lopetegui’s first signing since arriving at the club, and is expected to be one of several incomings in January as Wolves fight to get out of relegation trouble.

Owners Fosun are aware of the danger the club is currently in as they sit bottom of the Premier League, and are keen to invest to prevent relegation becoming a reality.

Cunha is expected to be available for the club’s first game in the New Year, which comes away at Villa on January 4.

In order to get the move over the line, Wolves had to beat Premier League competition for his signature, with Villa, Leeds and Everton all reportedly interested in the Brazilian international, who has eight caps for his nation.

Meanwhile, talks to bring in Cunha’s Atletico team-mate Felipe have hit a snag, as clubs in Brazil are also fighting for his signature.

Wolves are after an experienced centre-back to provide competition for Max Kilman and Nathan Collins, and David Garcia remains as a name they are considering.

Wolves have monitored the 28-year-old Osasuna defender but are assessing their options, while the player himself recently distanced himself from a move and said he would remain with the Spanish club until ‘at least 2026’.

The club are also interested in signing a new right-back due to Jonny Castro Otto and Nelson Semedo both struggling this season.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is of interest and is another player Wolves are monitoring.