Carabao Cup: Wolves 2 Gillingham 0 – Player ratings

Raul Jimenez celebrates with his team-mates (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper had very little to do in terms of any Gillingham threat, and was actually put under more threat from poor passes back to him. He dealt with them well.

Nelson Semedo - 4

Wolves are keen to sign a right-back and Semedo did himself no favours with this performance. Out of position, losing possession and offering little attacking menace.

Nathan Collins - 6

Nothing special but fairly composed. Collins could have moved the ball quicker when in possession, but otherwise his night was quite easy.

Max Kilman - 5

Kilman did not make any errors that led to goals, but he looked jittery and uncomfortable for large parts of the contest.

Hugo Bueno - 6

Bueno was probably Wolves' best player in the first half. He got into brilliant attacking positions and was a constant threat on the left flank.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves came close with a free-kick and a shot from distance, while some of his passing was excellent.

Joe Hodge - 5

Hodge is full of energy and put in the work, but was unable to retain possession in the key areas. He was sacrificed at half-time to allow Wolves to get more attackers on the field.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Again, Moutinho looked laboured and off the pace. It may be time to give him a spell on the bench, when Boubacar Traore is available.

Daniel Podence - 5

Against League Two opposition, Podence tried to overcomplicate his play. Too often his flicks and tricks resulted into losing possession and Wolves' attacks broke down. He was very frustrating.

Diego Costa - 4

Costa offered very little up front. He rarely held the ball up and made no impact in front of goal. In his defence, he made some runs that were not found, but he still has to do more.

Goncalo Guedes - 4

The tone was set after Guedes delivered a dreadful free-kick that evaded everyone in the box. His body language is poor and application disappointing.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Hodge, 45), 5, Matheus Nunes (for Moutinho, 60), 6, Hwang Hee-chan (for Guedes, 60), 6, Raul Jimenez (for Podence, 67), 6, Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Costa, 81), 6.