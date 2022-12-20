Matija Sarkic eager to impress in front of new Wolves boss

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

Since being made the number two goalkeeper behind Jose Sa in the summer, Sarkic has only featured twice this season in the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old is expected to play against Gillingham in the same competition tonight and has been the only senior goalkeeper on the club’s Marbella trip, with Sa away with Portugal.

Sarkic has had an opportunity to show Lopetegui what he can do, and the shot-stopper is eager to take that chance afforded to him. “I’m not thinking too far ahead, I can only focus on what I need to do,” he said. “I’ve been in front of the gaffer and training every day.

“If I can do everything I can to impress, then I won’t have any regrets. We have a new gaffer and I want to impress as much as possible, to show that I can do a job as well.

“You have to have goals and objectives in life.

“You have to create a pathway and frame work to get to that.

“My goals are very much still vivid in my mind and I’m working very hard to get there.”

Goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts was the only member of Bruno Lage’s backroom staff to survive his sacking in October and Lopetegui has opted to stick with the Welshman for his team.

Roberts is highly thought of at Wolves among the players and staff, and when asked how happy he was to see him staying, Sarkic was delighted.

The Montenegrin international added: “I’m really pleased. It’s never nice when people lose their jobs and a lot of good people have left the club unfortunately.

“But I’m happy that Tony stayed. We have a good relationship and we’re working really well.