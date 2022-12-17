Liam Keen comment: Wolves young guns provide a ray of light among the gloom

Joe Hodge (Getty)

Hugo Bueno’s emergence has been excellent, and he is a genuine first-team contender now, while Chem Campbell has had good moments in his limited opportunities.

Joe Hodge, however, is putting himself firmly in position to be the next breakthrough star.

In recent years he has broken his leg and his ankle and also been sidelined for 13 months with a devastating back injury, but the 20-year-old has made impressive strides since arriving at Wolves.

Former technical director Scott Sellars brought Hodge in last summer after working with the youngster at Manchester City, where he was voted the club’s Scholar of the Year in 2020.

Making his way back from injury and starring for the under-23s resulted in Hodge being given his chance in the first team under interim head coach Steve Davis – who made it his mission to give several youngsters their opportunity.

Hodge’s development and impact has been somewhat overshadowed by Bueno’s wonderful efforts in the starting XI, but Hodge is proving he has plenty to offer Wolves this season.

The diminutive midfielder does not pull any punches. His aggressive and terrier-like style is almost old fashioned, but effective. There is a modern twist, too. He is technically gifted and has an eye for goal – and has shone the most for Wolves when given licence to press with intent in a midfield three.

His Premier League substitute appearances were impressive – particularly his senior debut away at Chelsea – while his first senior start in the Carabao Cup against Leeds proved he is ready for this level.

‘Ready’ to an extent, of course. Wolves will likely bring in additions and he may drop down the pecking order or even get a loan, but if he stays with Wolves he is good enough to be used sparingly and effectively this season.

Hodge has reason to be hopeful, too, as new boss Julen Lopetegui seems to have taken a shine to him.

He started both of the Marbella friendlies against Empoli and Cadiz and played an integral part. Although Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes coming back from the World Cup will impact his chances, Hodge was still given a starring role with Joao Moutinho, Boubacar Traore and Connor Ronan still with the team.

It is now a stick or twist scenario for Wolves. They could follow the same route they did for Luke Cundle and send him on loan to the Championship, or they keep him for the rest of the season and use him at a time that benefits both the club and player.

Either way, Hodge is the latest youngster to break into the team from an academy that is going from strength to strength.