Matija Sarkic: Wolves players ‘buying into’ Julen Lopetegui plans

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

The squad completed their 10-day warm weather training camp in Marbella yesterday and flew back to the UK last night, as they now turn their attentions to next week’s Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham.

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has already earned the respect of his side, as Sarkic admits his CV and philosophy has impressed the players.

“We’re looking to keep improving and put together what the gaffer is saying, and then implementing it on the pitch,” Sarkic told the Express & Star.

“It’s been really good. Everyone is buying into what he is saying and his philosophy. His demands are high. We’ve got to listen to what he says. He’s an experienced manager, you just have to look at his CV and the way he talks and the tactics.

“It’s not a surprise that he’s coached at the level he’s coached at. We have to listen and absorb what he’s saying, and then implement it on the pitch.

“Training has been intense. We’ve had two sessions a day, which is never easy, but everyone is enjoying the training sessions. There’s been a few competitions and a bit of fun, which keeps the intensity high.