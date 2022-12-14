Liam Keen comment: Julen Lopetegui has plenty to do to get Wolves up to scratch

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The visit of League Two's Gillingham in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday is important for many reasons, while Premier League safety is paramount.

The 4-3 win over Cadiz, in Wolves' final friendly in Marbella, showed glimpses of Wolves' quality alongside areas to improve.

Fluid formations

In contrast to previous friendlies, Lopetegui lined up against Cadiz in a 5-2-3 formation, in his first use of a five-at-the-back formation.

Despite taking an early lead, Wolves looked uncomfortable to begin with as they got to grips with the system. Cadiz dominated a 10-15 minute spell before Wolves finally recovered.

Toti Gomes starting in the centre of the three centre-backs was an interesting choice, while Nathan Collins moved there later in the game.

Wolves are keen to bring in a centre-back this season, and the line-up here, with Max Kilman kept on the left at all times, hints that Lopetegui could target this formation in the Premier League.

It would certainly make sense in the short-term, to hopefully help Wolves pick up results before they can add to the squad in January, but Lopetegui has always used 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, so it is likely he would target a return to that once the team is ready.

Ironically, certain summer departures would have been perfect for this formation, and Wolves will definitely need defensive signings if they are to continue with it.

Attacking options

Wolves may have only scored eight goals in 15 Premier League games, but they have a wealth of attacking talent that Lopetegui must get the best out of.

Adama Traore has looked sharp in both Marbella friendlies, while against Cadiz, Daniel Podence took up excellent positions and scored a good goal. He can be frustrating at times, but when he's on song, he can be dangerous.

Goncalo Guedes played a sublime ball through for Hwang Hee-chan, who took a wonderful first touch and attacked with intent, for Wolves' fourth goal. Both players need a confidence boost but have the ability to help Wolves get out of trouble.

Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez, who both played a half each, did not make huge impacts – highlighting Wolves' need for a central striker. On a positive note, Costa did hold the ball up well for Podence on a few occasions, while Jimenez got into the right areas in the box for a cross or loose ball, which he was failing to do when fit.

Until signings can be made, and beyond, every single attacking talent Wolves have will be essential to helping them avoid relegation. It's now down to Lopetegui to make a plan that will create goals.

Work to do

What the Cadiz friendly did show, as with the Empoli game, is that Wolves have plenty of work to do and improvement to make.

Spells in the game showed how Wolves struggle to take control of a match and find comfort in possession.

Too often, Wolves have had the majority of the ball but failed to break down the team in front of them.

The squad needs added guile and creativity. Someone to link in midfield, make forward runs and create chances.

Matheus Nunes could be that player, but he is best suited to being a box-to-box midfielder. Podence could also be the answer, if he comes inside to receive the ball, but at times he does his best work out wide.

Ultimately, the transfer window will be crucial for Wolves to add goals and sure up a leaky defence.