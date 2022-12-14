Joao Moutinho: Wolves have made good use of Marbella training camp

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

A 4-3 win over Cadiz brought an end to Wolves' 10-day trip to Spain, as they fly back to the UK tonight.

On Friday they played out a 1-1 draw with Empoli, and Moutinho believes the squad's time abroad has been used well.

"It was a good training match and we are preparing for what is coming in the second half of the season," Moutinho said.

"I think we've trained well here in Marbella and had two good games. Now, we'll return, rest a little bit and start again.

"We know if we train hard it's very good, but for me it's the matches that give you what you need for what is coming in the Premier League.

"That is what the gaffer has done, try to give us minutes for our legs, and we've done a good job.

"We played well, we scored, we created opportunities and we defended well. Of course we need to improve a lot, but we are on our way.

"It's good for the group and the staff to know each other and start again.

"We are not in a good situation, we know, but we need to train hard and play hard to improve our situation in the Premier League.

"We have all the quality to improve."

Next Tuesday Wolves face Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, in what will be Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge.

The League Two outfit have already beaten Brentford on penalties in the competition, and Moutinho insists Wolves must put on a professional performance.

"The most important thing is the next game. It's the cup and we'll do our best to go to the next phase," he added.