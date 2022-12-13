Dave Edwards: Boubacar Traore is exactly what Wolves have been crying out for

Boubacar Traore (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

He’s had to bide his time to get in and prove himself, but I think this Wolves team has been crying out for some dynamism in midfield for the last couple years.

The club has so many good technical players, and Matheus Nunes has the potential to drive forward too, but Traore wins the ball back so well and when he gets it he can set up an attack.

He’s been a breath of fresh air since he’s come into the team. He adds a different dynamic to the midfield and something different, which we needed.

He’s had some really positive performances, right from his first start at Crystal Palace. He’s been terrific.

Traore has done ever so well and this spell where he’s been able to spend more time with the team and learn more about the culture will be huge for him.

He has a platform to kick on now and for the reported £9.5million, in today’s market, is a great buy for when his loan becomes permanent. The recruitment team at Wolves deserve credit for finding this kind of player and getting him in the door.

I’m sure he’ll go on to be a big success at Wolves. For what he is lacking in his game at the moment, which is maybe a bit of composure, Wolves have so much of that in the team. The other side that he brings is perfect. He’s only 21 too, so he has loads of time to develop.

With a top manager in charge he will improve. He can drive from midfield with power, press players aggressively and steal the ball.

Wolves have struggled to break teams down when they’re back in their shape, but when someone like Traore can get after an opposition midfielder and force a mistake, all of a sudden it creates one of Wolves’ best chances in the game.

Joao Moutinho has been terrific at making interceptions, but you can start to see his age catching up with him a tiny bit now.

Traore is a completely different athlete. Rather than just intercept the ball, he is able to get after players. If you have willing forward runners off that, he can pick that pass. He’s been a great addition.

For me, at the moment, he’d be an automatic starter.

There will be moments when he gives the ball away in a dangerous position, makes a rash tackle or isn’t as neat and tidy as you’d want him to be. But we have to remember his age and the jump up he has made. It will take time for him to adapt, but the fans have seen enough of the positive things he can do. The fans have taken to him and understand what he offers.

Meanwhile, looking at the friendly with Empoli on Friday, the result is not a big thing – what I took from it was the shape the manager played. Going into it with a 4-3-3, I’m intrigued to see what he goes with in the Premier League. If they go with that formation, it can be exciting.

Adama Traore had some good moments in the game. He got past players and hung up some good crosses. It’s hard to take too much from performances in a game like this, but there’s positives to take.