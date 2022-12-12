Wolves open to Yerson Mosquera loan move

Yerson Mosquera (Getty)

The 21-year-old defender, who signed for £4.5million in the summer of 2021, has not made a senior appearance yet this season.

He was set to leave on-loan to France on the final day of the summer transfer window, but Wolves pulled the plug after West Ham called off the deal that would see Craig Dawson arrive at Molineux.

Since then, Mosquera has often been named on the bench but has yet to be given an opportunity, and he has played in a handful of under-21 games to keep his fitness up.

With Wolves targeting a centre-back signing when the transfer window opens in January, as talks continue for experienced Atletico Madrid defender Felipe, it is understood the club would be open to allowing Mosquera to depart on loan.

Turkish club Galatasaray have been linked with his signature, as Wolves are keen to allow Mosquera an opportunity for more game time this season.

After Mosquera’s signing last summer he suffered a hamstring strain in pre-season, which saw him miss the opening weeks of Bruno Lage’s first campaign in charge.

Once he recovered he made his first senior start in the Carabao Cup clash with Spurs last September, but suffered a high-grade Hamstring injury just minutes into his debut, which required surgery.

Since then, the Colombian has been a regular in the squad but he is yet to feature for the first team again – as his wait for a Premier League debut continues.

Now, Wolves are hoping to send him on-loan for the rest of the season if they are able to bring in a replacement.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ Portuguese internationals are set to join up with the squad this weekend after the World Cup.

A quarter-final upset saw Portugal lose to Morocco on Saturday, but the result proves to be good news for Wolves as Jose Sa, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes will rejoin the squad earlier than expected.

The trio will return to Compton this weekend after a short break and begin training with new head coach Julen Lopetegui.

The rest of the players, who are currently in Marbella on a warm weather training camp, will fly back to the UK on Wednesday evening after their friendly with Cadiz earlier in the day.