Wolves stars rated - the numbers must get better

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Jonny Otto of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

We have looked back on every mark given across the 17 games until the World Cup break and done the maths to give each player who has played five games or more an average score.

Across those 17 games, marks were not given to players that came on as late substitutes as they did not have enough time to impact the game, unless their introduction was critical to the final score or their performance was noteworthy.

Several players, including Raul Jimenez, Toti Gomes, Joe Hodge, Connor Ronan and Chem Campbell did not play enough games before the break to earn an average rating score, while Hugo Bueno and Boubacar Traore just made the cut after breaking into the team in the last few weeks.

Ruben Neves - 6.81

It is no surprise to see Neves topping this list. As Wolves have struggled, the captain has dragged them through several games with his superior technical ability. His leadership has helped secure points this season single-handedly.

Max Kilman - 6.41

Kilman has had a steady season, but has struggled of late. His partnership with Collins flourished in the early months of the campaign but he has been on shaky ground in recent weeks. It was perhaps a little bit of a surprise to see him second on this list.

Hugo Bueno - 6.2

Bueno may only have been given marks for five games, but he deserves his place high up in this running order. He has been a breathe of fresh air at left-back and proves why sometimes young players deserve a chance,

Boubacar Traore - 6.2

In a short space of time, Traore has proven to be quite an exciting player. He is certainly entertaining, occasionally haphazard and very raw, but he does have bundles of energy and plays with aggression. With the right coaching, he could be some player.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Nathan Collins - 6

Collins has had a similar story to Kilman so far. He started well, got sent off, has had good moments since then but has had shaky games. He is still young and has plenty to learn, but the talent is there.

Jose Sa - 5.86

The goalkeeper has not enjoyed as good a season as last year, but he has been let down by his defence at times. Aside from some penalty saves, he has not been as commanding in his area.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5.8

It has been a mixed bag for Ait-Nouri so far this season. He started very poorly, steadily improved and has since lost his place to Bueno.

Joao Moutinho - 5.76

After a decent start to the season, Moutinho is now struggling. The game is passing him by too easily when out of possession, while in possession he still has his trademark quality.

Adama Traore - 5.75

Adama is perhaps unfortunate to be this low down the list, but a handful of low marks for the occasional poor performance have seen him suffer. Under Steve Davis he has definitely improved.

Daniel Podence - 5.71

It is a similar story for Podence, who could have been higher up the list if he had not gone through a dip in form. Overall he has been one of the better forwards this season, but he is still frustrating at times.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5.71

Hwang's hard work and battling displays deserve credit, but sadly he has not been a goal threat. He has been shoehorned into the striker position on several occasions and been sacrificed for the team.

Matheus Nunes - 5.6

Nunes is often seen trying exceptionally hard, but sadly nothing has come off for him. He has arguably been playing too far forward and his potential needs unlocking in the second half of the season.

Goncalo Guedes - 5.41

Guedes has been one of the biggest disappointments this season. He has all the talent but his attitude has been poor. He is another who could shine under the right coaching.

Nelson Semedo - 5.36

Semedo has been very mixed, with the occasional very good performance followed by a disaster. It has even happened during games. If he settles, he could have a much better second half of the season.

Pedro Neto - 5.2

Before his injury, Neto was hugely frustrating. He did not follow up his good pre-season with any Premier League form.

Diego Costa - 5.16

Costa is so far down this list because he has not played enough games to earn better ratings. In the games he did play in, he was steady and offered a focal point, without being hugely threatening.

Jonny Castro Otto - 4.85