No decision made on Raul Jimenez future

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The 31-year-old joined up with the squad on Tuesday as they enjoy a warm weather training camp in Spain, after Mexico were knocked out of the World Cup.

Reports have suggested that new head coach Julen Lopetegui has already made Jimenez available for a transfer in January, however, the Express & Star understands that is wide of the mark.

Wolves and Lopetegui are yet to make a decision on the Mexican forward, with the new boss eager to work with him in the coming weeks to assess his options.

When Lopetegui was unveiled to the media last month he indicated that Jimenez would be an important player for him and that he did not want him to travel to the World Cup, as he aimed to recover from an ongoing groin injury.

Until this week Jimenez has been away with the national team and Lopetegui’s position is understood not to have changed, as the striker looks to get back into training with the Wolves squad. Jimenez has not played for Wolves since August 31 due to his injury, while the squad has struggled for goals.

Lopetegui is aiming to make additions in January, with talks ongoing for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, and Wolves could move for a second forward in the window. Those transfer movements could have a bearing on Jimenez’s position, but as it stands the club is yet to make a firm decision on his future. Regarding Cunha and his team-mate Felipe, Wolves are still in talks to sign the Brazilian pair.

No price has been agreed with Atletico yet, with other clubs interested in both players.

Villa, Everton and Leeds have all been linked with Cunha, while Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly interested in Felipe. Osasuna defender David Garcia has also been linked with Wolves and the Express & Star understands he is one of a number of targets the club are considering, but they are yet to make a move.

The 28-year-old has also ruled himself out of a move this week.

He said: “I will be an Osasuna player at least until 2026 if nothing strange happens. People like to talk too much, they like to talk about others and that’s what makes me feel sorry.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan is set to join up with his Wolves team-mates this weekend.

His late winner against Portugal sent South Korea through to the last 16 of the World Cup, but a 4-1 loss to Brazil on Monday saw them get knocked out.