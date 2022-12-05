Notification Settings

Wolves' trip to Fulham moved for TV coverage

Wolves' February trip to Fulham has been moved for Sky Sports live television coverage.

Julen Lopetegui takes training (Getty)
Julen Lopetegui's side will now travel to Craven Cottage for an 8pm kick-off on Friday, February 24.

The remaining fixtures at home to Liverpool and Bournemouth, and away at Southampton, are unchanged and will still be 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday.

