Wolves' trip to Fulham moved for TV coverage

Julen Lopetegui's side will now travel to Craven Cottage for an 8pm kick-off on Friday, February 24.
The remaining fixtures at home to Liverpool and Bournemouth, and away at Southampton, are unchanged and will still be 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday.
Wolves' February trip to Fulham has been moved for Sky Sports live television coverage.
Julen Lopetegui's side will now travel to Craven Cottage for an 8pm kick-off on Friday, February 24.
The remaining fixtures at home to Liverpool and Bournemouth, and away at Southampton, are unchanged and will still be 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday.