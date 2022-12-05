Wolves fly out for warm weather training camp in Spain

Julen Lopetegui in training (Getty)

New head coach Julen Lopetegui has worked with his squad at Compton for the last two weeks, without the five players playing at the World Cup, but will now step up the intensity as he takes his team to Spain.

Star striker Raul Jimenez will rejoin the squad at the training camp this week after Mexico failed to get out of the group stages of the World Cup, but Hwang Hee-chan, Jose Sa, Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves are currently still with their national teams.

As Lopetegui looks to impose his philosophy on the squad, he will get a chance to see his team in action with two friendlies planned for the trip.

This Friday (December 9), Wolves will play Italian side Empoli with a midday kick-off. They currently sit 13th in the Serie A table having won two of their last three fixtures before the World Cup break, against Sassuolo and Cremonese.

Then, at 11am on Wednesday December 14, Wolves will play Spanish side Cadiz, who currently sit 19th in the La Liga table.

Both matches will be played behind closed doors, but will be available to follow on Wolves TV and on social media.

The trip and planned friendlies come after Wolves played out a 2-2 draw with Birmingham in a behind closed doors friendly at Compton on Saturday.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Taking the staff and players away to a different surrounding will allow Julen to work with the group with no distractions, at a base we know well, having used the facility a number of times in recent years.

“The ten days will give the coaching staff further opportunities to lay out their ideas to the players and the games against European opposition will provide a useful test, as we prepare for the return of the Premier League in the coming weeks.