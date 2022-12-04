Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (back to camera) and Atletico Madrid's Santos Matheus Cunha after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday April 5, 2022.. Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha

Talks are under way to try to sign the 23-year-old Brazilian forward as soon as the transfer window opens in January.

Villa have also been linked with the talented forward, but recent developments suggest he could be on his way to Molineux next month.

Cunha has made 11 appearances so far this campaign for Diego Simeone’s side, who sit in fifth place in La Liga.

He has found it difficult to force his way into a star-studded team with lots of competition for places in forward areas – he finds Portugal’s Joao Felix and France’s Antoine Griezmann ahead of him in the pecking order.

He signed for the Spanish club in August 2021, and since arriving has netted seven times in 54 appearances, also managing eight assists.

He signed a five-year deal in Madrid after leaving Hertha Berlin – a side where he was much more prolific in front of goal.

He joined the German side in January 2020 and enjoyed a fruitful spell, scoring 13 times, but also being a creative force too – registering 10 assists in 40 appearances.

Cunha could be the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era as the new Wolves boss bids to get his side away from relegation and towards Premier League survival.

The side he inherits has struggled for goals all season, but they have also had rotten luck with injuries – so Cunha’s arrival would be some welcome relief in that area of the pitch.

Summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic seriously injured his knee during his first game for the club and is expected to be out for the foreseeable, and Raul Jimenez has had his own injury problems.

Wolves turned to Diego Costa to bolster their attacking options, but that move has not worked out as yet.

Meanwhile, Wolves played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with local rivals Birmingham City in a training game at Compton Park over the weekend.

The fixture was a chance to give players much-need minutes as they continue to prepare for the return of football after the World Cup.

Costa got Wolves’ first goal of the afternoon, finishing off Nelson Semedo’s cross to round off a fine team move.

And Daniel Podence added another for Wolves from the penalty spot.