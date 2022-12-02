Connor Ronan keen to catch eye of new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui

Connor Ronan of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international and Wolves academy graduate was handed a first start of the season in EFL Cup action shortly before the international break.

Prior to that, Ronan had played just a minute of Premier League action in a turbulent Wolves campaign having been told by former boss Bruno Lage he would be part of the first-team squad this term, rather than heading out on another loan.

Ronan, who joined Wolves from Rochdale in 2014, has had six loans away from Molineux in that time. He is currently training with first-team colleagues at Compton under the watchful eye of Lopetegui and his staff and pushing to impress.

“That’s part and parcel of football," Ronan said of catching the eye of a new management team. “You can’t pick and choose the managers that you want to work with.

“There are always going to be different managers coming in and part of being a footballer is getting in front of him and trying to impress just like any other player.

“I think that’s probably in every player’s mind, just trying to impress them really."

Ronan is under contract at Molineux until 2024. Loans have taken him to Portsmouth, Walsall and Blackpool on these shores, as well as St Mirren in Scotland last season and Wolves' partner club Grasshopper, in Switzerland, and Dunajská Streda of Slovakia.

Those spells have helped him clock up more than 150 senior appearances – though just 15 (five starts) in all competitions with his parent club.

And Ronan admits there were times he had to consider an exit. He added: “There have been those thought, yes, but as long as I knew I had that contract at Wolves and wherever I’ve been on loan I knew I’d be back in the summer, I’ve just been waiting for that chance, not even to play in the league but just to get in front of the manager in pre-season and impress.

“That’s what I got this season. The decision was made by Bruno to keep me here until January and since then I’ve just been staying patient and waiting to get my chance, whether it was to come in the league or start in this game in the cup.