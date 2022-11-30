Injuries, sackings, new eras: 11 key moments from Wolves' season so far

Julen Lopetegui becomes Wolves' new boss (Getty)

So far this campaign there has been a number of key moments that have shaped the season for Wolves, from injuries to big signings, bad results, a manager sacking and the latest being the appointment of a new technical director.

Ahead of the return to Premier League action next month, here is a look at 11 key moments that have defined Wolves' season so far:

Opening day defeat

There was optimism in the air for Wolves heading into the new season - but that quickly evaporated at Elland Road.

Daniel Podence fired Bruno Lage's men into an early lead - but Rodrigo levelled for the Whites midway through the half.

And the game was decided when Rayan Aït-Nouri turned through his own net - as Wolves slipped to an opening day defeat.

You could argue this result set the tone for the opening to the season.

Daniel Podence scoring minutes into the new campaign (Getty)

Off the mark

It took Wolves six games to get off the mark and it came in early September - as Podence struck in first half injury time against Southampton

But the win came at a price that would be the first of a number of obstacles Wolves would have to overcome.

Striker injury woes

Sasa Kalajdzic had caused all sorts of problems for Southampton on his debut after arriving from Stuttgart - but was taken off after just 45 minutes.

Wolves fans were hoping it was nothing serious - but it was. Their multi million pound signing had suffered an ACL injury and would now be facing months on the sidelines.

It was a body blow for Lage and Wolves - who were already without Raul Jimenez through injury.

Sasa Kalajdzic suffers an ACL injury on his debut (Getty)

Costa is a wolf

Wolves needed a striker but with the window closed the free agent market wasn't bustling with in form strikers.

But there was one that ticked some of the boxes. Shortly after the injury to Wolves' new signing - Diego Costa was announced as the club's new striker.

If his performances on the pitch were going to be as impressive as announcement video (where Costa was filmed with a pack of Wolves), then they may look back on it as some impressive business. Months later, the jury is still out on that one.

Diego Costa becomes a Wolves player (Getty)

City defeat and red card

Things are getting tough for Lage now and then City rolled into town. Jack Grealish bagged after a minute, summer signing Nathan Collins was sent off for a high foot and Erling Haaland did what he does. Wolves are continuing to fall and the atmosphere is turning a little sour.

Time is up for Bruno

Some are calling for Lage to go and have been for a while - and they get their wish as Wolves slump to defeat at West Ham. Just over a season at the club and Lage's time is up, with injuries and signings failing to hit the ground running two of his key problems. Another new era is on the horizon.

Bruno Lage is sacked following defeat to West Ham (Getty)

Tough start for Davis and co

It is a tough start for Steve Davis and his interim team as they take charge and slip to a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea. A number of names have already been touted for the job, including Julen Lopetegui but he has turned down the chance to come to Molineux. The wait for a new manager continues.

Timely win over Forest

By this point it is safe to say Wolves are in a relegation scrap and three points against fellow strugglers Forest is a must. Up steps one of the experienced guard for Wolves - as Ruben Neves' second half spot kick gives Davis his first win and Wolves a big boost.

Managerial knock backs - and no new manager until 2023

Lopetegui has already turned the job down due to family issues back in Spain - and now Wolves have made a move for QPR's in form but rookie boss Michael Beale. But after being given permission to talk to Michael Beale, the QPR manager turned down the chance to come to Molineux, citing honesty and integrity, adding he couldn't 'jump ship' at the London club.

A month later he did, to Rangers.

Following the Beale rejection - Wolves announced Davis would remain in charge until 2023 unless circumstances changed.

A new low against Leicester

Both sides were struggling and the Foxes hadn't won away all season so what happened? Well, Leicester went and won 4-0. It was a new low for Wolves in their awful campaign and underlined their struggles, as they had nine shots in the first 17 minutes. A lack of firepower was hurting Wolves.

Wolves are thrashed 4-0 at home to Leicester (Getty)

With the club now bottom of the Premier League and the news that a manager may not arriving until next year - times ahead looked tough at Molineux.

Change of heart and change of the guard

Out of nowhere, Lopetegui, who has had talks earlier in the search, opts to re-open conversations with Wolves after the health of his father improves. Within days, a deal is done and struck and Wolves have their man. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss has been a target in the past for Fosun, now they have him.

Despite everything that has gone on before him this season, there is an air of renewed optimism around Molineux. He is given a superb reception ahead of the final game before the World Cup - which ends in defeat to Arsenal. Wolves are bottom, but things are looking up.

Julen Lopetegui becomes Wolves' new boss (Getty)

A new era off the field

As if there hadn't been enough talking points throughout the season - Wolves' technical director Scott Sellars, who has become increasingly unpopular with sections of the fanbase, is sacked. Some accused him of meddling in tactics, which was denied by interim boss Davis, and others questioned his role in his last few months in the job.

The club made a decision to move him on after more than eight years at Molineux - to be replaced by chief scout and head of recruitment Matt Hobbs. The new era is set to begin on the pitch for Wolves when football returns - as well as off it.