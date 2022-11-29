Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to see Wolves

Win Carabao Cup tickets

Currently in its sixth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, Carabao Energy Drink is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get behind their club for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 2022/23 competition. Last season’s competition saw Liverpool lift the trophy for a record ninth time following an incredible 11-10 penalty shootout victory against Premier League rivals Chelsea. The thrilling showdown was played out in front of a packed-out Wembley stadium for the first time since the 2020 final, capping off a fantastic season, with fans welcomed back into stadiums across the country.

Wolves’ clash with Gillingham on December 20 will be their first senior game back after the World Cup break and Julen Lopetegui’s first competitive game in charge.

The latter rounds of the competition see top teams face off, but also offers EFL fans the chance to enjoy a thrilling away day against Premier League opponents. The perfect opportunity to see EFL clubs come up against some of the best players in the game as they inch closer to a dream Wembley final.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Who scored the goal when Wolves beat Nottingham Forest to win the League Cup in 1980?

Email your answers to sports@expressandstar.co.uk marking your entry WOLVES CARABAO CUP COMPETITION in the email subject line and include your full name, address and a mobile telephone number so we can contact the winner. No correspondence will be entered into and the sports editor’s decision is final.

For more information about Carabao, please visit: https://drinkcarabao.co.uk, @CarabaoUK