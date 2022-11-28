World Cup Watch: Wolves' Raul Jimenez set for early return - as Poland have too much Cash for Saudis

Raul Jimenez in action against Argentina

And was we edge towards the end of the group stages - some are taking shape while others remain up in their air with some of the small footballing nations hoping to continue upsetting the form books.

Here is a look back across the weekend at the World Cup:

Poland have too much Cash for the Saudis - as Raul and Mexico on the brink

Aston Villa's Matty Cash is making this international football life look easy - as just over a year since his debut he is now on the brink of the World Cup knockout stages.

After their opening day draw with Mexico - they eased past Saudi Arabia who were brought back down to earth with a bang after their shock against Argentina.

In the other game in Group C - Argentina finally showed up and showed a little glimpse of why for some, they were the tournament favourites heading into Qatar.

Lionel Messi grabbed his second of the tournament in a 2-0 win - leaving Mexico and Wolves' Raul Jimenez on the brink of an early exit.

Raul came on as a second half sub but could do little to get his side back in the game. Julen Lopetegui wanted the Wolves striker to not travel to the World Cup and focus on getting fit for Wolves.

He might just be about to get his way and have his striker back sooner than expected.

Saiss on song and on the scoresheet in Belgium

A player with Wolves links who is having a great World Cup is Romain Saiss - who got himself on the scoresheet as Morocco added to the World Cup shocks with a win over Belgium.