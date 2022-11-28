Notification Settings

All smiles for Wolves players as Julen Lopetegui takes first training session as manager

Wolves players returned to Compton over the weekend - as Julen Lopetegui had the chance to work with his squad for the first time since taking charge at the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui poses for a photo on the pitch after a press conference at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Monday November 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Only a handful of Wolves players are on World Cup duty and were missing from the first session as Saturday - with Wolves players all smiles as they returned to training.

It has been almost a two week wait for Lopetegui to get out there and work with his players - having been announced earlier this month on the back of the final Premier League game against Arsenal.

Here are a selection of posts from Wolves return to Compton:

