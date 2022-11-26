Johnny Phillips: Fans, stars and a Baggie join in for a great night

The Molineux Sleepout has raised almost £40,000. Photo: Wolves Foundation

Around 150 supporters joined former players John Richards, Steve Daley, Carl Ikeme and Karl Henry in the Stan Cullis Stand for the event. There was a cameo appearance from Steve Bull and his family, too, suited and booted for a charity ball taking place in the Billy Wright Stand. Bully certainly helped lift spirits as the temperatures dropped during the evening.

Singer Jackie Graham, television presenter Mark Rhodes, radio host Natalie Graham, boxer Niall Farrell, Radio WM’s Daz Hale and comedian Gary Powndland all attended the event, with the club being represented from the boardroom by Wolves director John Bowman, taking part with his daughters, and Commercial Manager Vinny Clark.

Head of Foundation Will Clowes and his dedicated team, including many volunteers, did a brilliant job organising the Sleepout, which is now into its fourth year including the virtual event which took place during lockdown in 2020.

There is a real sense of community and camaraderie amongst the participants, which was helped by such a supportive team of staff and volunteers on the night.

This year’s event was few degrees colder than last year’s but, judging by the intermittent snoring audible across the rows of seating in the lower tier of the Stan Cullis Stand, it didn’t prevent everyone from getting to sleep.

It is not lost on anyone at the club that we are in a cost of living crisis and the support from fans for the Sleepout was hugely appreciated. It wasn’t just Wolves supporters, too. Whisper it, but there was at least one Albion fan in enemy territory and you have to admire that willingness to cross the divide in the name of such a great cause!