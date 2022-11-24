Wolves striker Fabio Silva confirms knee is fine despite Portugal scare

Fabio Silva took to Instagram to assure supporter he was OK after leaving the field in tears following a knee concern. Pic: Fabio Silva/Instagram

The 20-year-old frontman, who is on a season-long loan with Anderlecht in Belgium, limped off in tears just six minutes into a friendly against Japan after attempting to chase a ball through on goal.

His reaction sparked fears of a serious knee problem, but the £35million youngster moved to allay concern by posting a message to his Instagram shortly afterwards, which translated to 'thanks for the messages!! I'm fine and ready to play'.

Silva is a regular member of the Portuguese youth side, for whom he has six goals in 10 caps.

He signed a new contract at Molineux in the summer, committing himself until 2026, before heading out on the continent.

Silva, Wolves' then-record signing from Porto in the striker's homeland, has a record of roughly one goal every three games on loan at Anderlecht this term. He has netted nine times in 26 appearances in all competitions.

But his loan club are desperately struggling in First Division A of the Belgium Pro League. They sit 11th from 18 sides and sacked head coach Felice Mazzu last month following a disastrous start to the campaign.