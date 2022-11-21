Wolves striker Raul Jimenez showing 'hunger and desire' to play part for Mexico in Qatar

Mexico's Raul Jimenez, left, challenges for the ball with Sweden's Victor Jorgen Nilsson Lindelof during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Sweden at the Montilivi municipal stadium in Girona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort).

Jimenez hasn't appeared for Wolves since August due to a groin injury - and was given permission by Wolves to do rehabilitation in his homeland.

But new boss Julen Lopeteui said last week that he thought the striker should not play in the World Cup and instead concentrate on getting back fit for Wolves’ Premier League survival fight.

However, that plea fell on deaf ears in the Mexico camp when Jimenez was named on the bench for the friendly with Sweden in Spain ahead of the tournament.

And it proved a huge surprise to the Molineux faithful when Jimenez was introduced after half-time and played 45 minutes in the 2-1 defeat. The decision proved hugely controversial among Wolves fans – especially when it emerged it was pre-planned for him to play for 45 minutes.

His fitness still remains a concern ahead of tomorrow's opener with Poland - after reportedly looking uncomfortable in a recent training video.

But the Mexico keeper has defended the striker - insisting he has looked good in training so far.

He said: "It is unfair they took five seconds of a video and said he was not good.