Wolves defender Nathan Collins ready to fight and save season

Last weekend’s defeat to Arsenal means Wolves will be propping up the table until at least Boxing Day, when the domestic season resumes after the World Cup.

But Collins, involved in previous relegation scraps with Burnley, claims there is still plenty of time to turn things around over the second half of the campaign.

Asked if being bottom was a psychological blow for players, the centre-back replied: “No, not at all.

“I’ve been there before and seen what can happen and how much it can change.

“I am just using my experience and telling the team it is nothing to worry about as there are 23 games to go.

“That is the main thing. I have to use my experience to pass that message on.

“We have to fight and I know as a team we can do it with our ability. We have to buy into the manager and let him do his work.”

Collins, currently away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, is looking forward to working with new boss Lopetegui on his return.

“I don’t think we have to make it a scrap,” he said. “We have to play our way with the new gaffer coming in and I think that is what will happen.

“He didn’t take this job off nothing, he knows how good the squad is and knows the ability of the squad.