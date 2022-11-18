Conor Coady: I will do whatever I can to help England

England's Conor Coady speaks to the media during a Community Engagement event at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Picture date: Thursday November 17, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping..

The Everton defender – currently on loan from Wolves – was unofficially crowned England’s player of the tournament last summer as they lost on penalties to Italy in the final, despite not making a single appearance.

Assistant manager Steve Holland bestowed Coady with the honour for his spirit in and around the group.

But, while the 29-year-old will not kick up a fuss if he goes another major international tournament without kicking a ball, he does not intend to just be along for the ride.

Asked what a good tourist looks like at a World Cup, Coady replied: “He has just called me a tourist!

“I don’t think of myself as that if I’m being honest, I think of myself as a player who’s coming to try and affect, to try and help as much as I possibly can and to push everyone.

“I’ve said it plenty of times before, if you’re not going to play in a team, what are you going to do?

“You’re going to sit and talk and go back to your room or are you going to try and give the best of yourself to try and push people as much as you possibly can?

“That’s all I want to do, I want to help if I’m called upon, I’ll be there to help as much as I can.”

While he was praised internally for his contribution at the Euros, Coady revealed he has been the butt of plenty of jokes having been bestowed with the honour from Holland.

“I get loads about the Euros and different things but it’s just the most exciting time in the world for everybody,” he said. “A World Cup comes around every four years and it’s something that we all look forward to and I’m no different.

“I’m just lucky enough that I get to play with these fantastic players, I get to come and work under a fantastic manager and enjoy every minute of it.

“What I always will say is that I’ll give the best of myself every single day – if I’m called upon, fantastic. I’ll be there to help as much as I can and then we’ll see where it goes.”

Coady also reserved special praise for fellow centre-back Harry Maguire, whose form at Manchester United this season has seen him dropped from the side, leading to widespread criticism of his World Cup selection.