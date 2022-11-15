Wolves Fans' Verdict v Arsenal: We need Julen Lopetegui to save our season

Gabriel Martinelli and Nelson Semedo. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Clive Smith

Strange game really, in the sense that this was the closest to a Nuno performance we have seen in a long while. Obviously the result did not go the way we hoped, but, for over an hour, we were very much ‘in’ the game.

There were more positives than in many recent games too. Bueno, Guedes and Boubacar probably had their best games and (although I am biased), five at the back looked a better formation that certainly helped us defensively.

The down side, which still haunts us, is our attacking options which are restricted. Adama and Guedes led the line with a varied degree of success. Adama was often the target man from long passes and had some success but he wants the ball ahead of him which happened only a couple of times. He looked very weary towards the end too. Guedes often had a decent first touch but didn’t always make the best of it. A couple of shots were hit well but failed to really test the keeper.

Arsenal were very quick to get nine or 10 men behind the ball when they lost possession. That, and a very high defensive line, made it hard for us to play the ball forward easily and find space.

On another day, a different referee might well have seen some challenges differently, there was certainly little given in our favour during the opening half.

Hopes of a potential point were dashed when Arsenal scored twice. Sa might well have done better with his angles for the first while Lembikisa had his clearance charged down and it proved costly.

Hopefully our new manager is able to lift our spirits and our results. We are all aware of how hard that will be.

John Lalley

Few if any could offer any logical reasons as to why Wolves would defy the odds and take anything from this fixture. And ultimately the inevitable occurred with a slow-burning Arsenal wrestling control before leaving us comprehensively beaten and thoroughly out-classed.

Once again, Wolves gave everything in terms of commitment and determination but therein lies the stark, glaring deficiency. This squad, regardless of their ardour, appear absolutely incapable of escaping from the maize of depression and abject failure that hangs over them.

Their continuing inability to cash in on the few chances they create and the harrowing certainty that defensively a costly individual error or a collective amnesia will derail us simply appears insoluble.

We can only hope that an inspirational Julen Lopetegui supplies us with an immediate impact; if on the other hand, he hits the ground limping, the consequences are crystal clear. Taking solace in suggesting that the World Cup break comes at the best possible time for Wolves, that Lopetegui will tactically re-invent this dishevelled outfit and that top quality recruitment will break fresh ground in January all sounds fine.

But it’s just pure speculation; this self-inflicted demise runs very deeply and turning such a wretched mess into stability would test any coach regardless of status or reputation.

The early VAR cop out was seen by some pundits as unfathomable; given the identities of both the match referee and the guy playing with the video at Stockley Park, the incompetence is anything but unfathomable. Par for the course I reckon.

Wolves would likely have been trounced regardless, but truly the state of officiating these days is mind-blowing.

One encouraging feature was the performance of Hugo Bueno; a virtual novice pitched face to face with a certain starter for England in Qatar in the shape of Bukayo Saka. Our guy looked Saka full in the face, gave not a hoot for his reputation and came out tops in what was an intriguing personal duel. His was an outstanding performance.

When Bueno was joined late on by Dexter Lembikisa, we could not have been tracking a more inexperienced pair of wing -backs. Lembikisa was partially culpable for the second goal but like Bueno his potential is abundant.

When times are tough, we often grasp at straws and console ourselves by bigging-up uninhibited youngsters often on little evidence that they will progress all that far. But this pair and Bueno in particular, might just give us a boost for the long-term and we could sure use it, because short-term, prospects look dire.

Rob Cartwright

I can’t quite believe we’ve reached the World Cup break bottom of the table.

This is the result of mismanagement of the highest order. Just two wins from 15 games is woeful. We have a collection of talented players but we do not have a cohesive team. There appears to be no direction. Lage was the wrong appointment; so was Davis.

To revert to five at the back was laughable. We’ve got rid of our best players in that system!

I do have confidence in Lopetegui and the six week break will help him, but I’m not convinced he has the right players at his disposal right now. I hope he’s got a commitment to early reinforcements in January. Frankly, if they wait until end of the transfer window, as is usual in January, it could be too late.

As for this game, it was more of the same. Nice build up play. Toothless up front with a bit of dodgy defending thrown in for good measure. Oh plus the inevitable influence of VAR. We are not even surprised anymore. We sit there motionless, beaten into submission.

Wolves should have had a penalty on eight minutes; probably an Arsenal red card too. That changes this game completely.

Yes, the game has been ruined and it is close to the point of no return.

In fairness to Wolves, we played with plenty of resolve. It was top versus bottom and Arsenal had the lions share of possession. Wolves looked solid and kept good shape. The back five appeared to be working and we were pretty happy with things at half-time. We’d even managed a few counter attacks, with Bueno, Traore and Guedes all prepared to take on the Arsenal defence.

In reality, it seemed a matter of time before Arsenal would score, while it looked unlikely that Wolves would. Both goals were well worked by Arsenal, but on both occasions I felt that defending was lax. We were never getting back into the game at 0-1 and this will be a big issue for Lopetegui to overcome post Christmas.

I don’t think being “bottom at Christmas” is a thing this season; but I will be worried if we were bottom at the end of January! The World Cup break could well be a blessing.

Liam Kennedy

Bottom of the league going into Christmas, 10 points and only eight goals scored, yet there is a feeling of hope for the club going into the new year.

The World Cup break comes at a perfect time for us as it allows Lopetegui time to get his ideas implemented before the restart and also pretty much takes us in the January transfer window where you have to hope Wolves will look to strengthen in.

Whilst there was a feeling of optimism around the club during Saturday’s game, Wolves do face an uphill battle to get themselves out of trouble because the issue remains can Wolves as a team and any player score enough goals for us to stay up.

Saturday’s game wasn’t a bad performance either given the opposition and the lack of VAR support, the team did alright. Seen Guedes get a bit of stick online but I thought he looked good, reminded me a bit of Jota and he looked dangerous. Traore and Hugo Bueno looked good as well, in fairness I don’t believe anyone in the team was especially poor on Saturday, just like every other game this season we lack cutting edge.

It might not age well come May but I still believe we should stay up and with a striker coming in January along with hopefully a couple others then we can get as far away from the relegation zone as soon as possible. Always want them to do well but secretly hoping for a Portugal group stage exit.

Chris Ward

That was a tough pill to swallow and on reflection we deserved so much more from the game. The return to five at the back certainly tightened things up at the back and for large parts of the game we looked comfortable against the leagues in form team.

Guedes and Traore up top alone at times looked a little isolated but worked hard on the counter and troubled Arsenal on multiple occasions and the obvious penalty we should have had, and red card could have completely changed the momentum of the game and ultimately the result. I stand by my theory that VAR is just another tool to ensure the elite are protected. There is no other explanation for the decisions that constantly seem to go against us.

Julen has a big job on his hands but it’s not all doom and gloom. These players lack purpose, confidence and a game plan. The quality is there to see and if Julen can get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet then I see no reason we can rise up the table.

Both Bueno and Semedo were solid and kept Martinelli and Saka quiet for the whole game which not many teams this season have managed to do. The biggest problem now is Collins and Kilman. Again, the communication between to two is quite literally none-existent and the inexperience of the players is really showing.

It’s sad to see but believe Moutinho has really had his day now. He slows play down far too often and really doesn’t have any sort of impact on games. Bouba is head and shoulders above him in the pecking order now and he is really starting to show his quality with what was by far his best performance in a Wolves shirt to date.

Plenty of positives to take and now we head into a much-needed break and a chance to re-group. This mini pre-season Julen has couldn’t have come at a better time and now has the change to really get his philosophy and ideas across.

James Pugh

An expected yet disappointing result. At least we are going back to the way of playing well yet losing, as supposed to being ran over by superior teams. The horrendous penalty shout changed the game and would have given wolves something to hold onto, but there’s no point dwelling on what could’ve been. Arsenal are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country right now and wolves did well to keep some of their key stars quiet, even if was for 30 minutes.

That being said, the issues are all the same. Wolves are failing to create chances and the forwards aren’t stepping up. Despite a couple of half chances Wolves never really had a go.

Focusing on the positives, moving back to a back five gave the wing backs more space to do what they do best. Semedo looked a lot more comfortable and it’s good to see Toti back in the side. Both Traore’s did a good job.