A new era is underway as Julen Lopetegui looks to halt Wolves' slide

(L-R) Edu Rubio, first-team coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oscar Caro, fitness coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pablo Sanz, assistant head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Juan Peinado, assistant coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Daniel Lopetegui, performance analyst of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fran Garagarza, technical advisor of Wolverhampton Wanderers pose for a portrait at Molineux (Getty)

The new head coach sat down with newspaper journalists at the club’s museum at Molineux in what was a fitting venue.

He arrives at a club in freefall – a club with a proud tradition and history – but one that is destined for relegation if nothing changes.

As he sits surrounded by photos of legends such as Steve Bull, Kenny Hibbitt and Stan Cullis, there was a real sense that Lopetegui is eager to create his own legacy.

It feels like destiny – as chairman Jeff Shi described it last week. Lopetegui turned Wolves down in 2016 when Fosun first bought the club and again turned down their advances when Bruno Lage was first sacked due to his 92-year-old father’s ill health.

The 56-year-old stayed in contact with Wolves and eventually changed his mind – finally marking the start of his era at Molineux.

“We kept in touch. They were worried about my father who had a problem and we were talking about this. And then there was a change in the situation because my father improved and after that they insisted they were still interested,” he said. “Then I was able to think this is the right moment, I’m able to start working again and we agreed on a contract.

“It was a relief when my father’s condition improved. Now he is better, he’s not completely well of course but he is stable now.”

Lopetegui knows some of the current squad, too. He handed Ruben Neves his senior debut at Porto when he was 17 years old and has worked with both Jonny Castro Otto and Diego Costa in the Spain set-up. When asked if Neves contacted him as talks were ongoing for Lopetegui to come to Wolves, the head coach said: “Ruben sent me a message but not this year. In the last years we have kept in touch. He started working with me when he was 17-years-old and we kept in touch after these two years with him. I am very happy with his improvement and we have maintained our relationship.”

Lopetegui’s unveiling at Molineux on Saturday night was a special evening, despite the scoreline, as he was given a huge welcome by supporters – as a sense of hope filled the air, from a crowd that has endured so much dross this season.

The Spaniard looked genuinely moved by that reception and by banging his chest he showed enough passion in a few minutes to convince fans of his pedigree.

Alongside his history with Wolves, he’s also a big fan of Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin, and was pictured with the star performer.

Robert Plant meets new Wolves Manager Julen Lopetegui (Picture: WWFC)

In conclusion, on Saturday the head coach gave all the right signs. A first impression is important and he made one that sticks in the memory. Speaking to the media two days later, he continued that charm offensive. He is a serious, focused and impressive character but was equally affable and likeable.

His English speaking skills are more than good enough, although first team coach Edu Rubio was needed to translate on the odd occasion. Looking back on his reception at Molineux on Saturday, Lopetegui’s attentions have turned to rewarding the supporters that have suffered this season.

He added: “I want to payback the atmosphere. The fans and the club, you want to win the matches.

“They are happy when they have seen the players have fought a lot but in the end we want to win.

“For me the first and most important thing is to believe in ourselves. We have to improve our level of confidence in ourselves.

“It’s about the present, the most important thing is every day, how you go to work The strength and mentality. We have to change a lot of things.

“I believe in these players. We believe a lot in these players, they can improve a lot. I only have the next day, football is about daily work and each match is like the final for us.

“We are aware we have to change some things in the team, the mentality of the players. We’re not thinking about the table, just the next match. We have a lot of finals in front of us and we have to play them one by one.

“All of the staff, we have big high demands with ourselves and then after with the players. The only way to play football at a high level is fighting and working a lot, not thinking about the weaknesses. We have a lot of strengths as a team but we have to improve more. That is my aim.”

During his impressive career, that has seen him manage at several youth levels before going on to take charge of Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla, Lopetegui has often utilised the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Wolves squad are now enjoying 10 days of holiday before returning to work and then going on a warm weather training camp in Marbella, while five players are at the World Cup in Qatar.

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Lopetegui, however, will begin work with his backroom staff straight away and is eager to use the next six weeks wisely to impose his football philosophy on the side.

“We can work with the players who are here with us, with the team and players to translate our thoughts on football and how we want to play. This is a different season to the rest,” he said.

“We try to take advantage of this situation. It is interesting for me as a coach to play with my team before we start playing for one month. We are happy with that.

“A coach has his style, I want my teams to be the main actors with the ball. Above all, that we are competitive, my teams are very complete to try to put in each match three or four key things which I think can help us.

“The style depends on the players and on each match.

“The goals are about the team, when you play well you have move chances. The first aim is to improve all the team. I believe if we improve the performances we will have more chances in each match. The players we have are able to score more. We are not happy with the numbers and we have to improve.”

When asked about the aim of returning Wolves to Europe, the head coach was coy while being quietly optimistic.

The club are bottom of the league with 10 points from 15 games and have scored just eight goals in that time – he realises the task at hand but recognises the talent in the squad that needs bringing out.

Journalists interview Julen Lopetegui for the first time since he took over as Wolves boss (Getty)

When asked about the possibility of fighting for Europe again, he said: “Why not? But I can’t be the speaking about Europe. If I do that I’m not responsible.

“Now the situation is not a good one but we have time to change this. Our focus is to believe we are able to change this and our focus is on the next match. I repeat it a lot but it’s the only true thing in football.”

Although the new boss may be confident in the players already at Wolves, he also believes the squad needs additions.

Injuries, fitness concerns and a lack of goals mean no striker has scored for the club this season in the Premier League, while several new signings have not hit the ground running.

Neves, a midfielder and one that is often used defensively, is the top goalscorer so far this season with four strikes, while Daniel Podence and Adama Traore follow him with two each.

He said: “We have injured players, we have a problem with Raul but I think we have a good squad. I think we want to improve this squad, we believe in the players but we are in the relegation places.”

When asked if there will be money to spend in January, he added: “I hope so! The most important thing is the players who are here now. I hope we are going to get new players, we need, but it’s not about one or two players. It’s about the strength of the group.”

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Overall, Lopetegui leaves the impression that Wolves are in good hands by appointing him.

His pedigree in European and international football, as well as his respected position in the beautiful game, means he should have all the tools to drag Wolves out of trouble.

He has brought top tier coaches with him and filled a gap at the club with Fran Garagarza coming in as technical advisor, adding more steel to Wolves’ scouting and recruitment. It is now time for Shi and Fosun to back him. He has the time to turn it around and the coaching ability to make it a reality, but he needs the January transfer window to balance the squad.

But in these early days, Lopetegui has given all the right signs. He has said the right things, embraced the club and it’s culture, and it’s now time to do the business.

He signed off his press conference with a reference to Wolves’ motto, and it cannot be more fitting of a club desperate for some inspiration.