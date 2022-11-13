Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 – Player ratings

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (left) and Wolves' Hugo Bueno. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

The goalkeeper did nothing particularly wrong, but is struggling for that important clean sheet. He’s getting little help from his defenders.

Nelson Semedo - 5

A better showing from Semedo, compared to his last disaster at Molineux, but he still looked shaky in possession.

Nathan Collins - 5

Collins was having a very good game until the Arsenal goals flowed. His positioning was poor.

Max Kilman - 5

Kilman was having a very similar evening to Collins, but was unable to stop Arsenal’s advance.

Toti Gomes - 6

On a rare start, Gomes was the pick of the centre-backs. He made several important blocks and tackles in an all-action display.

Hugo Bueno - 6

Bueno had an excellent first half and kept Saka very quiet. He also attacked well down the left.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves pulled the strings for all of Wolves’ good attacking moves. He looked after possession well.

Boubacar Traore - 6

This was probably Traore’s most complete display in a Wolves shirt. He was much better on the ball and played with his typical energy and aggression.

Joao Moutinho - 5

In possession Moutinho was good but out of possession he was off the pace. The game passed him by.

Adama Traore - 5

Adama worked hard, got into good positions and carried some threat, but offered nothing in terms of a goalscoring threat. He needs to do more to punish the opposition.

Goncalo Guedes - 5

Similar to Adama, Guedes got into good positions but he offered more of a threat with a handful of shots. However, his tracking back, work rate and overall attitude was poor. He threw his hands up and got frustrated.

Substitutes

Dexter Lembikisa (for Semedo, 67), Daniel Podence (for Moutinho, 67), Matheus Nunes (for Gomes, 79).