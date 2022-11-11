Julen Lopetegui lands at Wolves today

Julen Lopetegui

Six new staff – including Lopetegui’s assistant head coach Pablo Sanz, assistant coach Juan Vicente Peinado and first-team coach Edu Rubio – watched Wolves’ 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

They were officially confirmed by the club yesterday, along with technical advisor Fran Garagarza, fitness coach Oscar Caro and performance analyst Daniel Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was due to land in England today, ahead of watching Saturday night’s clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal and officially starting on Monday.

But his colleagues have already been working hard with interim Wolves boss Steve Davis and the rest of the club.

“I met them today very briefly, we had a chat,” said Davis after the match against Leeds. “They’re having a lot of meetings with various departments. We’ll continue to talk until the Arsenal game during this week.”

When asked if it was important to win in front of Lopetegui’s staff, Davis added: “Any win is important. I think we played quite well in the first half, but the second half was quite scrappy with a lot of changes and players going down with cramp and fatigue.”

“The game never really flowed, but from our point of view I had substitutions I needed to make because of the players I needed to bring off for Saturday, to keep them fresh.

“It gave us some fresh legs and a different dimension up there with Boubacar and Daniel coming on. Chem had an opportunity as well. I was pleased with the result.”