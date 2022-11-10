Carabao Cup: Wolves v Leeds – Player ratings

Boubacar Traore celebrates (Getty)

Matija Sarkic - 7

A clean sheet and a handful of very good saves make it a pretty good evening for Sarkic. He let a couple catches slip through his fingers, but he fortunately was not punished.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

Jonny was not at his worst, which has plagued him for most of the season, but he still struggled. The right-back gave the ball away far too often.

Nathan Collins - 5

Collins had a very difficult first half, for the most part, and looked uncomfortable. He recovered in the second half.

Max Kilman - 6

A pretty standard display for Kilman, with some attacking forward runs mixed in.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

Ait-Nouri was solid on his return to the starting XI. Nothing special but no major mistakes.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves did a good job of controlling the midfield and giving Wolves an outlet.

Joe Hodge - 6

Hodge is a proper scrapper who won the ball back on several occasions and got stuck in.

Connor Ronan - 6

Until he came off, Ronan did himself proud. He got forward, offered a link up and a threat and almost scored.

Adama Traore - 5

The winger was too quiet and ineffective against a young Leeds side.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

As a makeshift striker, Hwang did a good job of holding the ball up, putting his body on the line and bringing others into play. He did offer little goal threat, however.

Goncalo Guedes - 5

Similar to Adama, Guedes had far too little of an impact. He was also seen refusing to track back on several occasions.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Ronan, 65), Chem Campbell (for Guedes, 65), Joao Moutinho (for Neves, 72), Boubacar Traore (for Adama, 72), 7, Dexter Lembikisa (for Jonny, 82).