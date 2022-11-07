Raul Jimenez will not play for Wolves before World Cup

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The striker has joined up with Mexico national team staff in Spain this week to continue his rehabilitation from a chronic groin injury that has kept him out of action since August 31.

Jimenez will then return to England this weekend to continue his recovery, which is understood to be progressing well.

However, the 31-year-old will not fit to play any part in Wolves’ Carabao Cup tie with Leeds on Wednesday or the Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

Jimenez had previously spent three weeks in Mexico undergoing rehabilitation for his injury, in a setting that Wolves believed would help with his recovery as he was close to family. During that time, members of Wolves’ medical team spent time in Mexico with Jimenez, as he was undergoing their treatment plan.

The forward then returned to Compton at the end of October and continued his recovery on the grass with individual training sessions.

Now he is back with the Mexican medical team this week, however he is not expected to take part in any team training.

It remains to be seen if Jimenez will be called up for the World Cup, but Mexico will be desperate to include their talisman. If he is included, it then remains to be seen if he is fit enough to play any part in the tournament.

Wolves’ interim boss Steve Davis was asked about Jimenez last week, and insisted the striker is focused on both Wolves and Mexico.

“He’s just focusing on getting fit,” Davis said.

“Like any player, it’s difficult to target one thing. He just wants to get fit, he’s a top professional and wants to be playing on the pitch, whether that’s for us or in the World Cup – or both. He’ll want to be available for that and also for us. I don’t think he’s favoured one or the other.

“I can understand why fans would think that way, but he was getting support when he was over in Mexico.