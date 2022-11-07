Hugo Bueno: Julen Lopetegui is a top manager for Wolves

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

The 56-year-old is arriving at the club on Friday and will be in attendance at Molineux for the game with Arsenal on Saturday evening.

He becomes the first Spaniard to manage Wolves and countryman Bueno, who has broken into the team in recent weeks, is excited by his appointment.

Bueno said: “It’s really good news and he’s a top manager. He can bring lots of good things to our squad.

“Hopefully we can improve. It’s incredible and I can’t wait to work with him and get everything started.

“It’s been a crazy month for me and signing a new contract is incredible, but I’m always thinking about the next step. I’m working hard.”

Interim boss Steve Davis remains in charge for the Carabao Cup game with Leeds on Wednesday as well as the Arsenal league fixture, which is the last game before the World Cup break.

Lopetegui will then take over on Monday, November 14 and have six weeks to work before his first game in charge.

Davis believes Wolves are crying out for an identity and hopes that Lopetegui’s appointment will provide that.

“The club just needs someone who can stamp their philosophy on it and know what he needs to fit into the system he wants to play,” Davis said.

“I don’t know how he wants to play at Wolves, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he wants to do with these players, because there is quality here. Maybe, the balance isn’t quite right and the squad needs that.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to him yet but I’m looking forward to having a chat with him.

“If we sit down and speak to him we can tell him the areas we think we can get better. He will see that anyway. He has been watching the games and watched them training. He knows a lot of the players anyway, and he’ll have his own ideas on what he’ll want to bring in.