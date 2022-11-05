Steve Davis: Raul Jimenez focusing on Wolves and his fitness back at Compton

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

After spending three weeks rehabilitating in Mexico for a chronic groin injury, the Express & Star revealed that Jimenez was returning to continue treatment at Compton at the end of October.

The 31-year-old has since been pictured back on the grass doing individual training and fitness work as he battles for a return, having last played on August 31.

Supporters have questioned Jimenez’s desire to play for Wolves in the upcoming games and whether his focus is on the World Cup, but Davis insists the ‘top professional’ is eager to be available for both.

“He’s just focusing on getting fit,” Davis said. “Like any player, it’s difficult to target one thing. He just wants to get fit, he’s a top professional and wants to be playing on the pitch, whether that’s for us or in the World Cup – or both. He’ll want to be available for that and also for us. I don’t think he’s favoured one or the other.

“I can understand why fans would think that way, but he was getting support when he was over in Mexico.

“He needed that, to get back to his family for a bit. Part of the rehabilitation is to get around people who can support you when it’s tough.

“It was the right thing to do. Now he’s back and working hard.

“I’ve watched him training, doing the one-on-one. I’ve spoken to him and he said he’s progressing well. It’s been good to see him moving around well, he looks good at the moment.”

It remains to be seen if Jimenez will be available for Wolves before the break.

When asked for a timeline on his return, Davis added: “It would be unfair to set timescales. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.

“We don’t want to push him, we want to make sure he’s right and feels right before he returns.

“But he seems to be in a good place and progressing well.”

Meanwhile, Toti Gomes is hoping to return to training in the coming days and be ready to play before the break after being sidelined with an adductor issue.

Davis said: “He’s progressing well. I think he’s going to train on Sunday, so hopefully we’ll have him back for Wednesday or Saturday.”

When asked for an update on Pedro Neto, who has had surgery after spraining the lateral ligaments in his ankle, Davis said: “He’s just improving. For him it’s more about how his mental health is.