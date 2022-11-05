Steve Bull: Julen Lopetegui is the big name Wolves need

Julen Lopetegui

Fans have been excited by the news and anyone that comes into take over at Molineux at the moment needs to settle the ship.

Steve Davis has done a fantastic job with it but we need somebody who has been there and got the t-shirt at the right level.

Lopetegui has done that in various jobs. We need to get today’s Brighton game out the way and soon there is a month’s break for things to settle under the new man.

I think we’ve needed the new man in. Since Bruno Lage left it has been a bit flat without much spark.

As a player you do need a leader, I know Steve Davis is one, but when you look at qualifications and where Lopetegui’s been, it stands out.

Steve has rolled his sleeves up, changed the side around and hasn’t been afraid of that, which is good for him.

We just need that big name there and I believe Lopetegui brings that.

He’s got a big job on his hands at the moment. He has to first get us out of the bottom three.

It would be lovely to have him come in and we’re already out of there, so hopefully we can do that by beating Brighton today.

He’ll come into a squad with some world class players, he’s got to get them together and make sure they play as a team, rather than individuals.

It has been a while since the Wolves fans have been able to get excited by something like this. The fans were superb at Brentford last Saturday and really helped the players get the point.

If they see a spark from a fresh name they will be right up for it.

It was all that mattered at Brentford, to avoid a defeat.

We’ve been in a bit of a rut over the last few weeks, not winning or getting anything out of games.